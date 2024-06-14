Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) PT at C$11.88

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of K opened at C$10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.37. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$11.27.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.7244147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinross Gold

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total value of C$6,499,680.00. In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total transaction of C$311,709.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total transaction of C$6,499,680.00. Insiders sold a total of 637,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,019 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.