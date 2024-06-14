Brokerages Set SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) PT at $22.50

Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in SoundThinking by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in SoundThinking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in SoundThinking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in SoundThinking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SoundThinking by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSTI opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $177.57 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.21. SoundThinking has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundThinking will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

