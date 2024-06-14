Brokers Set Expectations for Summit Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.23. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after acquiring an additional 262,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,837,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,777,000 after buying an additional 1,137,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,324,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,294,000 after buying an additional 64,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after buying an additional 714,379 shares during the last quarter.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

