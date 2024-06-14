Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) Shares Up 9.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.67. Approximately 7,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 19,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

Specifically, Director Jose David Riojas bought 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $66,343.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $48,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,816.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jose David Riojas acquired 1,397 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $66,343.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,730 shares of company stock worth $431,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHRB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

