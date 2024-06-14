Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 11,100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Butler National Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BUKS opened at $0.85 on Friday. Butler National has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

