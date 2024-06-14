C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW opened at $84.52 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

