Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Gap Up to $12.56

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.56, but opened at $13.35. Cabaletta Bio shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 878,967 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $519.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after buying an additional 1,796,356 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 870,567 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,774,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after acquiring an additional 403,953 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,888,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 337,277 shares during the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.