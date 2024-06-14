Calin Popa Sells 23,223 Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of MULN opened at $2.67 on Friday. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $289.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 241,190 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.