Calin Popa Sells 23,223 Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of MULN opened at $2.67 on Friday. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $289.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 241,190 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

