Calin Popa Sells 23,223 Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,506 shares in the company, valued at $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Mullen Automotive Stock Performance
Shares of MULN opened at $2.67 on Friday. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $289.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.