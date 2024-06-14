Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

LOVE traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 62,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,015. The company has a market cap of $388.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.86. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $132.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 3,856 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith R. Siegner bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 3,856 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $72,338.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,338.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,160,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Lovesac by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 115,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

