Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Also, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE CWB opened at C$41.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.65. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$23.21 and a 1-year high of C$44.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

