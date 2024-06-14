Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of ITCI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.89. The stock had a trading volume of 92,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.44 and a beta of 0.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,851,000 after buying an additional 209,331 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,473,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,788,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

