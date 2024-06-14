Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.96

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 56210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,159 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,998,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,967,000 after buying an additional 475,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,851,000 after acquiring an additional 337,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,993,000 after acquiring an additional 184,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,732,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,704,000 after acquiring an additional 310,874 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

