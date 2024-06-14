Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.70

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 121634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,231,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 199,625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 682,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 108,575 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,177,000.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

