Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Up 348.1% in May

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 348.1% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Carlsberg A/S Trading Down 1.4 %

CABGY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $32.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

