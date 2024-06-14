CarMax (KMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 21st. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.51. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

