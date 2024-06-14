Carnival Co. & plc to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Shares of CCL opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 2.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after purchasing an additional 559,038 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after purchasing an additional 844,014 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after purchasing an additional 652,798 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,631,000 after purchasing an additional 507,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

