Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 14.19 Per Share

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.19 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Castings’s previous dividend of $4.13. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Castings Price Performance

LON:CGS opened at GBX 374 ($4.76) on Friday. Castings has a one year low of GBX 320 ($4.07) and a one year high of GBX 428 ($5.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £162.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,059.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 373.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 360.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Castings from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 450 ($5.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Read More

