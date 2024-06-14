Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Shares Up 1.4% After Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $335.17 and last traded at $331.90. Approximately 1,647,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,557,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 181,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

