Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLLS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Cellectis Price Performance

CLLS stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 529.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cellectis stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.49% of Cellectis worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

