Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Celsius Stock Performance

CELH opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Celsius by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Celsius by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

