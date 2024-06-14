CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell Sells 15,557 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 15,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$110,454.70.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CEU stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.08. 73,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.40 and a 52 week high of C$7.24.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.60%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CEU. National Bankshares upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CEU

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.