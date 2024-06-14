Chadwick Kalmakoff Acquires 10,000 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff bought 10,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.61 per share, with a total value of C$46,100.00.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE BTE opened at C$4.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.63. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.76. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.15). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of C$984.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.4249084 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTE. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.