Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Short Interest Up 72,903.7% in May

Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,971,100 shares, a growth of 72,903.7% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,164,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Challenger Energy Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BSHPF opened at $0.00 on Friday. Challenger Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

