Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 0.7%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $155.09 and last traded at $155.36. Approximately 2,437,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,962,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $281.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.13 and a 200-day moving average of $153.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,986,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.9% during the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 16,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

