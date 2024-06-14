Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $303,994,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $168,447,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,507,000 after purchasing an additional 598,325 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 193.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,238,000 after purchasing an additional 222,325 shares during the period.

IWB traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $294.61. 45,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,398. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $296.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

