Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $36.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,819.57. The stock had a trading volume of 20,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,877. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,662.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,563.27. The company has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,587.18 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

