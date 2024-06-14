Childress Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,036,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 940,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,512 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,812,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $117.81. 127,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,254. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

