Childress Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

PG traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $165.49. The company had a trading volume of 304,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,154. The firm has a market cap of $390.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $168.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.