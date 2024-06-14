Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ remained flat at $55.16 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,036. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.