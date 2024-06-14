Childress Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.40. 222,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

