Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,567 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,307,396. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

