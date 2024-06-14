Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.82. 2,195,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,201,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day moving average is $152.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,853. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

