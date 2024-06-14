Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 236,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.87. The stock had a trading volume of 631,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $477.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $500.15. The company has a market capitalization of $450.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

