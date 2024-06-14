Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.3% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. 385,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,512. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

