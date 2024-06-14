Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,016 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after acquiring an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Oracle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 32,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 905,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $95,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its position in Oracle by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,124,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,420,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $377.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.98. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $142.40.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.