Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $583,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.54. 8,367,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,322,621. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.