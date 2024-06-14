Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.05. 4,092,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,759,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

