Childress Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,932 shares during the period. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.16% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 916,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 332,429 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 399,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 83,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter.

FBCG stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,020 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

