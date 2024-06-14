Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 722 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.40. 11,354,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,975,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.68.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

