Childress Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,986,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 16,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CVX traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $152.26. The company had a trading volume of 700,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,951,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.13 and its 200-day moving average is $153.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

