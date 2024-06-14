Childress Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,960,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Home Depot stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $344.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,492. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

