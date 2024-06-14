Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $73,238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in Intuit by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $596.79. The stock had a trading volume of 157,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,759. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.04 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $618.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $623.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $166.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,217 shares of company stock valued at $113,301,418. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.