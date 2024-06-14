Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $65.80 on Friday, reaching $524.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,128,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,960. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.85. The company has a market cap of $234.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.58.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

