Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up approximately 0.9% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,791,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,003,000 after purchasing an additional 524,794 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 364.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 57,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.06. 76,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $122.24.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $787,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,744,306.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

