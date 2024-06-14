Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Mplx comprises about 0.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,036,000 after buying an additional 809,273 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,463,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,348,000 after buying an additional 154,529 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,200,000 after buying an additional 574,737 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,740,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of MPLX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.03. 269,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,167. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

