Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.34. 1,591,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,092,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

