Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 888,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $432,805,000 after buying an additional 466,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Netflix by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 551,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $268,397,000 after buying an additional 371,480 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.06.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded up $13.27 on Friday, hitting $666.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $668.73. The firm has a market cap of $287.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

