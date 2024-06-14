Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,221,057 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39,995 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 364,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Range Resources by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 528,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 148,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RRC. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

