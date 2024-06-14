Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,462 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up about 4.6% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,938 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $15.19. 2,308,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,958,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

