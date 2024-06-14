Childress Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,432,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,661,000 after buying an additional 2,767,863 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,716,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,876.8% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 595,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 564,983 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 393,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,070.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 398,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 364,625 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON remained flat at $24.61 during trading on Friday. 24,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

